WWE Universe Goes Berserk As Bray Wyatt Breaks Social Media Silence Amid In-ring Hiatus

Bray Wyatt’s release from the WWE roster due to the company’s cost control measures in July 2021 left the pro-wrestling fans fuming. However, with Triple H taking over the operation last year, Wyatt made a sensational return to the promotion during Extreme Rules 2022. The shocking turn of events was welcome news for fans, who eagerly waited for the former Universal champion’s creative masterclass.

3 Things You Need To Know

Bray Wyatt has not appeared on WWE TV since February 2023

He remains on WWE’s injury list heading into SummerSlam 2023

He was slated to fight Bobby Lashley at WWE WreslteMania 39

Bray Wyatt’s first social media post in months stirs frenzy in WWE universe

Bray Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley in a plot that included Uncle Howdy (seemingly played by Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss. However, his sudden absence due to an undisclosed illness led to the storyline being shelved ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39. Amid speculations about his future with the company, the 36-year-old is now making headlines for breaking his silence on social media for the first time in over a month.

[Bray Wyatt during his Pitch Black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble | Image: wwe.com]

Wyatt took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and uploaded a video of the new DLC pack in the WWE 2K23 video game. This came on the wake of the game receiving the Revel with Wyatt Pack on July 19. Alongside Wyatt, the pack includes Zeus, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, Blair Davenport, and Uncle Howdy.

'When you returning to WWE?': Reactions pour in on Bray Wyatt's tweet

Wyatt’s tweet was quick to go viral among fans as they hoped he makes a comeback soon. “Yet still just whispers but I hear them we are waiting,” a fan said. Here’s a look at a few more reactions to the tweet.

We miss you!



Love,

Your Fireflies pic.twitter.com/Isay4KjiXt — RaSaan Harris (@Vjplatinum) July 20, 2023

When You Returning To WWE? — Riain O’Conchobhair (@RealRiainOC) July 20, 2023

As per Fightful Select, Wyatt is still not cleared for an in-ring return. It is understood that the promotion is not focused on making plans for the superstar as he hasn’t been cleared to compete. It is worth noting that Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion in October 2022 and wrestled LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble.