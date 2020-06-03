WWE Statement On George Floyd's Murder Supports Protestors, Condemns Racial Injustice

After George Floyd was tragically killed by a police officer, many celebrities, companies and others have come forward to show support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Now, after staying quiet on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the last couple of days, WWE has finally released a statement on the current issues. WWE issued the following statement on equality and the tragic death of George Floyd:

"WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence."

WWE on George Floyd: WWE superstars support #BlackLivesMatter

Though WWE was a little bit late in issuing the statement, its superstars have been promoting the #BlackLivesMatter slogan since the last few days. Many WWE superstars, legends, Hall of Famers and others have come forward to criticise the authorities and show support to the protests. The list includes the likes of Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, The Rock, Roman Reigns and many others.

Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlacklivesMaters — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2020

George Floyd death: George Floyd protests

In many parts of the US, tens of thousands of people marched peacefully in the streets while wearing masks and chanting 'Black Lives Matter', to pay tribute to 46-year-old George Floyd. Until now, at least 5 people have lost their lives and more than 4,000 people have got arrested throughout the country. People protesting in downtown Houston have made various chants to let the authorises know that they are protesting peacefully.

Chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and "no justice, no peace", more than 60,000 people along with 16 members of Floyd's family marched about a mile from Discovery Green Park to City Hall under the scorching sun on Monday.

"Never did I think we would have this many people for my brother,” said Floyd's sibling, while a nephew of his said, "don't stop until we get justice for my uncle."

