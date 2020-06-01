Roman Reigns Gets Behind George Floyd Cause, Shows Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

Roman Reigns and several WWE superstars took to Twitter over the last couple of day to demand justice for George Floyd. George Floyd lost his life after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked Floyd to death. Roman Reigns showed support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and stated that there is no grey area in this situation. He went on to condemn racism and asserted that parents need to teach this to their children for a better future.

Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlacklivesMaters — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2020

Apart from Roman Reigns, many WWE superstars like Kevin Owens, The Rock, Nikki Bella, Batista, Mark Henry and others also threw their weight behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The Rock said that he’s stunned with the news, while Hall of Famer Batista revealed that he’s ‘not OK with’ what happened. Kevin Owens and others supported the movement saying that George Floyd and his family deserve justice.

i stand with George Floyd. #BlackLivesMater — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 29, 2020

I feel like this is pretty straight forward. No spewing hate towards anyone while making a very good point that a lot of people don’t like to acknowledge. https://t.co/ZvHrdIWvMC — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 29, 2020

So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it . Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BW27nJMMyK — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 27, 2020

George Floyd death: What happened to George Floyd?

George Floyd was arrested on Monday last week after an employee at a grocery store called the police and accused him of ‘trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill’. A video recorded by a bystander shows Floyd, face-down on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, as officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to restrain Floyd.

A couple of minutes pass by and Chauvin continues to hold him down. In the video, George Floyd can be heard crying out that he was not able to breathe. A few moments later, George Floyd stops speaking and moving. Toward the end of the video, paramedics arrive, lift George Floyd’s lifeless body onto a stretcher and place him in an ambulance.

George Floyd death: George Floyd protests continue all across the US

The next day, the video went viral on various social media platforms and ultimately became a driving force for protests in Minneapolis. A day later, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed that all the four men involved in the arrest of George Floyd have been fired. Derek Chauvin, on the other hand, has also been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

