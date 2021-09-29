WWE Superstar Sheamus Out Of Action Indefinitely After Yet Another Nose Surgery

Stephen Farrelly, commonly known by his ring name as Sheamus, is set to miss the WWE action for an indefinite period as he underwent the surgery to his nose for the second time this year. Sheamus suffered a blow to his nose during his WWE United States Championship clash against Matt Riddle in March this year. He earlier went through a nose surgery in June to fix the broken nose, however, he revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that he had to go for the surgery yet again to fix the issue.

Sheamus has been donning a protective mask for the last few months and was last seen during the WWE US Championship match against Daniel Priest this week. He is arguably on a career-high performance streak with his consistent performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has consistently garnered tremendous pay-per-view and TV clashes with other WWE stars like Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, and Riddle.

Sheamus, the 43-year-old wrestler from Ireland, is a four-time world champion with WWE as he held the WWE World Championship thrice and the WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship once. He started his pro wrestling career in the Europen independent circuit in 2004 in the Irish Whip Wrestling. He debuted in the ECW episode for WWE in 2009 under the ring name Sheamus and went on to win multiple championships.

Sheamus given shot at the US title despite losing at the Extreme Rules

During his last appearance at WWE’s US title, Sheamus was given a chance at the US title, after previously losing at the Extreme Rules. During the fight against Damian Priest, both wrestlers locked up and fought for control as Sheamus couldn’t get Priest’s shoulder down for a pinfall attempt after wrestling Priest to the mat. Damian Priest came up with running elbows, before the fight went out of the ring, citing the No Disqualification advantage. However, Sheamus went to lose the match as he was thrown through a table by Priest as he hit his finisher and won the fight. Following the clash, Priest was appreciated for being an outstanding US Champion, while Sheamus was also praised for his consistent performance throughout 2021.

