WWE Superstar's Perfect Rendition Of Akshay Kumar's Iconic Pose Stuns The Internet

WWE Superstar Spectacle is making a highly anticipated return to India on September 8 after a gap of nearly six years. The last WWE live event in India was held way back in 2017. Fans of the wrestling show are in for a treat this year as the Superstar Spectacle promises to present some of the most renowned names in the wrestling world, such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and many others. These stars have already touched down in India, generating immense excitement among the fans who eagerly await thrilling showdowns on Friday.

3 things you need to know

WWE Superstar Spectacle is slated to be held on September 8

The event will be held for two hours at Gachibowli Indoor Athletic Stadium

Superstar Spectacle will not have a live telecast since it’s a house show

Sami Zayn recreates Akshay Kumar's iconic pose

WWE superstar Sami Zayn recreated the iconic Akshay Kumar pose from the film 'Phir Hera Pheri' ahead of the highly anticipated showdown in Hyderabad on September 8. Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India shared the picture of Zayn doing the pose on X (formerly Twitter). "WWE Ka Mr. Khiladi," the caption on the post read.

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with jokes and memes, reacting to Sami Zayn's perfect execution of Akshay Kumar's iconic pose.

Indian WWE superstars, including the likes of Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher and Ex-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, will also grace the event in Hyderabad. They will be excited to perform in front of their home crowd since they have roots in India. Meanwhile, there is also a piece of bad news as Becky Lynch, who was slated to perform, could not board her flight from the United States due to a small tear in her passport.

