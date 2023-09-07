Former WWE Women's Champion To Miss Out Superstar Spectacle In India Over Travel Issues

WWE's Superstar Spectacle is set to take place tomorrow, and the Indian fans are rumbling to get their chance to meet the stars at Hyderabad in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The anticipation is at an all-time high as top attractions like Drew McIntyre, WWE champion Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion Gunther with IMPERIUM, and the Greatest of All Time, John Cena, will be headlining the event. Amid the excitement and chaos, a piece of bad news has come to light, and it will certainly leave the fans disappointed.

3 things you need to know

WWE's Superstar Spectacle will take place on Friday, September 8th

Rhea Ripley, Drew Mcintyre, KO/Sami, and John Cena will feature in the event

John Cena & Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will go against Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in Superstar Spectacle

Also Read: WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser on whether The Imperium is searching for a 4th horseman

Former WWE Women's Champion set to miss India tour

Amid the excitement around Superstar Spectacle, it looks like the fans of a former women's champion will be left disappointed, as she failed to reach the country over travel issues. The superstar is none other than Becky Lynch, who shared an update over X (Formerly known as Twitter).

The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion explained that she missed her flight as the authorities did not allow her to board the plane as there was a 'tiny tear' in her passport. The airline authorities held her back, which led to her missing the flight to India. Lynch tweeted:

'I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight.'

I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔 @qatarairways — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2023

Also Read: 'Can I Have John Cena, Vince Said, 'No, You Have Baron Corbin': WWE Legend Reveals Story

Former WWE Champion shares first message after landing in India

The Superstar Spectacle is set to host some of WWE's top-tier athletes and wrestlers who will offer Indian fans the adventure of a lifetime. Just like the other superstars, former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher have also arrived in the country. The trio recently shared an image with a simple message.

Taking to Instagram, Mahal shared an image of him alongside Veer and Sanga after they arrived in the country. Their captain is a clear indication that they have come intending to rule.

Indus Sher had an undisputed tag team championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But at Payback, they lost to Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who are now the new champions. It is yet to be witnessed whether they continue with KO/Sami or if will there be a Championship clash at the Superstar Spectacle.