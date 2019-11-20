WWE Survivor Series 2017: When Brock Lesnar Beat AJ Styles In Champion Vs Champions Match

On November 20, 2017, AJ Styles faced Brock Lesnar in one of the greatest Champion vs. Champion matches in WWE history. The match was gripping from the start as it was filled with high flying moves and raw power. Fans still hail this match as one of the best as it brought out the best of both the wrestlers. The match never went one way until the end when Brock Lesnar came out on top. Though both have faced each other very few times, AJ Styles is still known to give Lesnar one of his biggest matches.

WWE Survivor Series 2017: AJ Styles faces Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion Match

This match was one of the most anticipated matches from the loaded match card of Survivor Series 2017. Then RAW Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and then SmackDown WWE Champion AJ Styles entered the ring with the crowd cheering both the wrestlers. Lesnar started with a bang by ramming Styles in the corner and tossing him around. He then threw 'The Phenomenal One' by delivering a belly-to-belly suplex. Styles soon recovered and dodged an F-5 attempt by The Beast.

He then delivered a dropkick to Lesnar followed by a DDT. 'The Phenomenal One' kept on attacking Lesnar’s knees and took control of the situation. He then slowed Lesnar with a botched tornado DDT, but 'The Beast Incarnate' made a comeback by delivering a Pele Kick to Styles. Styles somehow attempted to deliver 'The Phenomenal Forearm', but Lesnar caught him mid-air and obliterated him with another release German suplex. Styles recovered soon and delivered a forearm to Lesnar sending him knees-first into the ring steps.

Later in the match, Lesnar tried to deliver an F-5, but Styles broke through and caught the Beast in a Calf Crusher, causing him to scream in pain. Lesnar tried everything to broke free but, he got success by grabbing Styles by the head and repeatedly slamming it on the mat. Moments later, Styles delivered 'The Phenomenal Forearm' for a two-counter and tried to deliver the finishing move again, but was again caught mid-air by 'The Beast', who delivered an F-5 for the win.

