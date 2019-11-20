WWE: CM Punk Talks About The Upcoming Survivor Series Match Between Lesnar & Rey Mysterio

After blowing up the internet a week ago, CM Punk returned to WWE Backstage to talk about many things. Punk talked about his WWE career, his future and he also talked about Survivor Series. While talking about the upcoming PPV, Punk talked about the match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio. Punk revealed that he loves Rey Mysterio and when Brock gets motivated, he gives an amazing performance. So, this upcoming match can give the fans exactly what they want.

"I think these guys are gonna go out there and put on a show," said CM Punk

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio will compete in a 'No Holds Barred match'

Before Rey Mysterio could come to WWE RAW and speak about his upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series, Paul Heyman appeared on the screen and announced that the match between his client Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship title at WWE Survivor Series will be a 'No Holds Barred match'. Heyman revealed that the news of The Beast getting severely injured after the events of RAW a few weeks ago is fake. He said that he is not someone who offers predictions, but he is the man who delivers spoilers. He said that at WWE Survivor Series, fans will see his client “massacre” Rey Mysterio and the Beast will deliver a beating so heinous that he can’t even convey it in words.

Paul Heyman promised that WWE would have to pull the footage of the match out of history because it will be graphic and violent. He ended the speech saying that “it won’t be a five-second match, it will be a public torture session.” Later in the show, Rey Mysterio was interviewed by a WWE announcer where the Masked Luchador accepted Heyman’s challenge and revealed that he is ready to face The Beast at Survivor Series.

