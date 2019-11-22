WWE Survivor Series: 3 Instances Where Team SmackDown Killed It At The PPV

Survivor Series is one of the biggest PPVs in the history of WWE. It is one of the longest-running yearly events which dates back to 1987. The main event of Survivor Series has always been similar. A team of four to five superstars compete against another team of four to five superstars and the winner is decided by elimination. The winning team has to eliminate all the opponents. Let us walk down the memory lane and take a look at some of the best SmackDown Teams.

WWE Survivor Series 2017 - Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW

Team RAW (comprising of Kurt Angle, Triple H, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor) faced off against Team SmackDown (comprising of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena) in a 5-on-5 elimination match in the main event of WWE Survivor Series two years ago. Kurt Angle was fighting not only for the brand's supremacy, but also to save his job as WWE RAW GM. Looking at the talent involved on both sides of the team, this could have certainly been a match of the year contender.

WWE Survivor Series 2005 - Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW

The 19th Survivor Series event saw Team SmackDown take on Team RAW for the very first time in history to prove their respective brand’s dominance. Team RAW was led by the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels and featured Carlito, Chris Masters and the tag team of Kane and The Big Show. Team SmackDown had more talent on their side as they boasted of superstars like Batista, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, JBL and the team captain Randy Orton. This history-making encounter between the two brands saw a lot of fun moments and a memorable ending. Randy Orton, who led his team to victory, was the sole survivor by the end of the fight. He set a three year in a row record. This match was indeed what WWE needed to build Orton as the future star of the company.

WWE Survivor Series 2003 - Team Angle vs. Team Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle were involved in an outstanding main event rivalry on WWE SmackDown for a major part of 2003. The WWE's Next Big Thing and the Olympic Gold Medalist battled it out in a 5-on-5 elimination match at the Survivor Series event with strong talents on both sides of the team. Team Lesnar featured The Big Show, A-Train, Nathan Jones and Matt Morgan. Team Angle, on the other hand, had John Cena, Hardcore Holly, Bradshaw and Chris Benoit. John Cena led Team Angle to victory with a pinfall over Big Show which ultimately helped him become a bigger star in the WWE.

