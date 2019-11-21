WWE Survivor Series: Match Card, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

After the split between the two brands and the abolishment of the 'Wild Card Rule', the upcoming Survivor Series is the only place where WWE can end its crossover storylines. Seeing the storylines of many WWE superstars, the Survivor Series PPV seemed to focus on many rivalries between RAW and SmackDown. However, WWE earlier dropped a commercial which reveals that NXT would be added to the mix for one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year. According to WWE’s official website, the Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, (November 25, 2019, in India) in the Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois. The show will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and SonyLIV besides the official WWE website itself.

WWE Survivor Series: Match announced until now for the upcoming PPV

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) will face Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred, No Disqualification Match

Universal Championship Match - “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) will face Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat Match - Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match - Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan) vs. SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross) vs. NXT (To be announced).

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match - Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Ricochet & Drew McIntyre) vs. SmackDown (King Corbin, Roman Reigns, ​​​​Braun Strowman, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G) vs. NXT (To be announced)

Here's everything you need to know ahead of THIS SUNDAY'S #SurvivorSeries.https://t.co/HYHApooyJi — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2019

Triple Threat Tag Team Match - Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA

Triple Threat Match - United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

