Last Updated:

WWE Survivor Series Results: Kane Congratulates As Randy Orton Breaks His All-time Record

WWE veteran Kane has congratulated Randy Orton for making history by surpassing his all-time record, by appearing on the WWE Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE

Image: wwe.com


WWE superstar Randy Orton cemented himself in the history of WWE on Monday at the Survivor Series 2021 by making the most pay-per-view appearances by any superstar in the wrestling company. The record was previously held by legendary WWE superstar Kane, who took to his official Twitter handle on Monday to congratulate Orton on achieving the milestone with WWE. During his Survivor Series 2021 appearance, Orton along with his fellow Raw Tag Team champion Riddle defeated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, while cementing his name in WWE history.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Meanwhile, speaking about Orton’s milestone at Survivor Series 2021 in his tweet, Kane congratulated Orton and mentioned the Raw Tag Team champion broke his record for most career PPV matches at Survivor Series. He further added that there’s no doubt that the Viper is already one of the best pro-wrestlers ever and still continues to be at the top of his game. Orton, also known as The Viper made his first pay-per-view appearance in WWE at the Summer Slam 2003 and received many congratulations from WWE superstars for his recent milestone. 

READ | As 'The Rock' marks 25th anniversary of WWE debut, a look at his ​5 best matches

What else happened at WWE Survivor Series 2021?

  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E by a pinfall
  • Bianca Belair of Team Raw is the sole survivor in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series elimination match
  • Omos wins the 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal 
  • Seth Rollins of Team Raw is the sole survivor in the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series elimination match
  • Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by a pinfall
  • Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated United States Champion Damian Priest by disqualification
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Randy Orton approaching another massive record

Earlier on November 20, before appearing at the Survivor Series 2021, Orton took to his Twitter handle acknowledged the fact that he was approaching another massive record, apart from the most PPV appearances. After putting out a series of tweets explaining he never keeps an eye on records and stats in his career, however, ahead of Sunday’s event it came to his attention that he will set a new WWE record on Sunday. He further added that the following night on WWE Raw, if Orton is slated to fight in a match, he would have the most no. of matches in RAW, than anyone else in WWE history. He acknowledged that these facts are hard to believe, as he still feels he started wrestling in Ohio Valley Wrestling, just a day ago.

READ | WWE releases another set of wrestlers including 10-time champion John Morrison

Image: wwe.com

READ | WWE Survivor Series to celebrate The Rock's historic debut with 25-Man Battle Royal
READ | WWE SmackDown Results: Big E, Xavier Woods orchestrate brutal attacks on Roman Reigns
READ | WWE Survivor Series: Why did Becky Lynch's win over Charlotte Flair end in controversy?
Tags: WWE, Randy Orton, WWE Survivor Series
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com