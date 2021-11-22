WWE Survivor Series Results: Kane Congratulates As Randy Orton Breaks His All-time Record

WWE superstar Randy Orton cemented himself in the history of WWE on Monday at the Survivor Series 2021 by making the most pay-per-view appearances by any superstar in the wrestling company. The record was previously held by legendary WWE superstar Kane, who took to his official Twitter handle on Monday to congratulate Orton on achieving the milestone with WWE. During his Survivor Series 2021 appearance, Orton along with his fellow Raw Tag Team champion Riddle defeated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, while cementing his name in WWE history.

Meanwhile, speaking about Orton’s milestone at Survivor Series 2021 in his tweet, Kane congratulated Orton and mentioned the Raw Tag Team champion broke his record for most career PPV matches at Survivor Series. He further added that there’s no doubt that the Viper is already one of the best pro-wrestlers ever and still continues to be at the top of his game. Orton, also known as The Viper made his first pay-per-view appearance in WWE at the Summer Slam 2003 and received many congratulations from WWE superstars for his recent milestone.

Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeries

Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game! — Kane (@KaneWWE) November 21, 2021

Really dope to be apart of history tonight. Respect to one of THE best to do it!! The Legend @RandyOrton #ForEkmo #SurvivorSeries — The Usos (@WWEUsos) November 22, 2021

What else happened at WWE Survivor Series 2021?

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E by a pinfall

Bianca Belair of Team Raw is the sole survivor in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Omos wins the 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal

Seth Rollins of Team Raw is the sole survivor in the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by a pinfall

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated United States Champion Damian Priest by disqualification

Randy Orton approaching another massive record

Earlier on November 20, before appearing at the Survivor Series 2021, Orton took to his Twitter handle acknowledged the fact that he was approaching another massive record, apart from the most PPV appearances. After putting out a series of tweets explaining he never keeps an eye on records and stats in his career, however, ahead of Sunday’s event it came to his attention that he will set a new WWE record on Sunday. He further added that the following night on WWE Raw, if Orton is slated to fight in a match, he would have the most no. of matches in RAW, than anyone else in WWE history. He acknowledged that these facts are hard to believe, as he still feels he started wrestling in Ohio Valley Wrestling, just a day ago.

I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 20, 2021

…that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 20, 2021

The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute… — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 20, 2021

Image: wwe.com