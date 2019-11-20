WWE: The Undertaker Thought He Would Debut As An 'Egg-Man'

WWE’s favourite bad boy is returning to the WWE Network with Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. The series, which is set to premiere on November 24, 2019, will be hosted and produced by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to WWE, The Broken Skull Sessions will feature The Texas Rattlesnake having one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in WWE history. The opening episode of The Broken Skull Sessions will feature The Undertaker who is set to talk about his WWE career and his personal life.

Recently, WWE released another commercial from the show where The Undertaker can be seen talking about his WWE Debut. Undertaker can be seen remembering his early days. He revealed that, before he got into WWE, they used to have a segment which included one big egg. He added that he used to get ‘stomach aches’ just thinking about that egg. He thought that the company will force him to debut as an 'Egg-Man'. The commercial ended with Undertaker saying, “I’m about to be an egg man.”

WWE: Stone Cold shares a drink with The Undertaker

A few days ago, WWE released a commercial of the show which showed Stone Cold Steve Austin talk about the upcoming talk show. The commercial also showed Stone Cold asking The Undertaker about his early days in the company and the night Brock Lesnar ended his two-decade-long WrestleMania streak. A video shared by Stone Cold on Twitter shows both the superstars having drinks and having a talk about each other’s career.

WWE: Fans demand The Rock to feature on the show

After WWE revealed that the show may also feature celebrities, fans are demanding WWE feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in an episode. Fans want to see the biggest rivals talk about their famous rivalries and WrestleMania matches. According to WWE itself, The Rock’s rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin is still the greatest rivalry the WWE Universe has ever seen. The two biggest superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era were destined to clash at WrestleMania. Their rivalry was so big, that they showcased three main events at WrestleMania. No one has done that in WWE till now.

