WWE Veteran Rey Mysterio Strikes Deal With Triple H Moments After Declaring 'I Quit'

Veteran WWE superstar Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and was spotted having a conversation with the Chief Content Officer Triple H. In a backstage segment, an emotional Rey Mysterio was heard telling Triple H that he wants to quit the promotion as he is done being challenged by his son Dominik Mysterio. As the veteran superstar looked devastated, Triple H asked him to come to his office so that they work something out.

It was later revealed that Rey has struck an exclusive deal with Triple H, which will allow him to be moved to the SmackDown roster. At WWE Clash at the Castle PPV in September, Rey and his partner Edge were betrayed by Dominik, who went on to join the Judgement Day. Since then, Dominik has proved to be an unmovable hurdle in Rey’s path, having challenged him for a match on multiple occasions.

WWE SmackDown: Rey Mysterio earns title shot after winning a fatal four-way match

Tired of being challenged by his son and not being able to do anything about it, Rey decided to call it quits on Friday. However, upon insistence by Triple H, Rey agreed to make a move to the blue brand and made an immediate impact. Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross in the fatal four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender to earn a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title.

While Kross was earlier smashed by Drew McIntyre, Mysterio replaced him in the match and wasted no time on the ring. He faced off against Sheamus for the first time ever. After all-out mayhem between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, Ricochet and Mysterio were the last two superstars standing. Mysterio landed a 619 to win the match and earn a chance to fight for Gunther’s Intercontinental championship title.

More interesting details about Rey Mysterio's WWE career

47-year-old Rey is one of the most influential WWE wrestlers over the last two decades in WWE. Known for his Lucha style of wrestling, Rey is a former World Heavyweight champion. He has also won the WWE Tag Team championship four times in his career while winning the WWE Intercontinental championship on two occasions. He is also a two-time United States champion and also won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his son Dominik last year.

