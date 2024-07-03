sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:50 IST, July 3rd 2024

30 swimming prospects to get training at IIS for Olympic & Asian Games glory

As many as 30 "high-potential" swimmers have been identified for training as part of a newly-launched 'Mizuho Elite Programme' at the Inspire Institute of Sports here to prepare them for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympic qualifiers.

30 Swimmers to get training at IIS | Image: Freepik
