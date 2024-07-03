Published 12:50 IST, July 3rd 2024
30 swimming prospects to get training at IIS for Olympic & Asian Games glory
As many as 30 "high-potential" swimmers have been identified for training as part of a newly-launched 'Mizuho Elite Programme' at the Inspire Institute of Sports here to prepare them for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympic qualifiers.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
30 Swimmers to get training at IIS | Image: Freepik
