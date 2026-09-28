35,000 Unite In Hyderabad For Pink Power Run 3.0

Over 35,000 runners converged on the HMDA Grounds near Prasads IMAX on Sunday morning for the third edition of the Pink Power Run along Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar. The massive community initiative was designed to champion women’s empowerment, preventive healthcare, and early breast cancer detection. Spanning 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km categories, the event was flagged off by prominent leaders, including Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), DGP C.V. Anand, MEIL Group MD P.V. Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy Foundation founder Sudha Reddy, U.S. Consul General Laura Williams, and Olectra Greentech VP V.V. Lakshminarayana.

Adding star power to the occasion were prominent personalities, including Opal Suchata, former Miss World Thailand; Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh; actor Siddu Jonnalagadda; and music composer S. Thaman, who also energised the crowd with a live performance.

The 21 km Half Marathon witnessed strong international participation, with elite runners from more than a dozen countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Iceland, Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya and Canada.

Highlighting the event’s inclusive spirit, participants ranged from 5-year-old children to seniors over 80 years of age, alongside neurodivergent individuals and persons with disabilities.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district, who previously made headlines for running 5 km barefoot to support her children’s education. Her presence served as an inspiring testament to grassroots awareness and women’s determination.

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In the 21K Half Marathon category, Suneel Kumar won the men’s title, while Sonam clinched the women’s title. In the 10K Run, Harish Shareen secured first place in the men’s category, while Vandana Patel won the women’s division. In the 5K Run, Luv Choudhary took top honours in the men’s category, while Anjali won the women’s race.

The organisers distributed cash prizes worth Rs. 75 lakh, along with medals and trophies, to the top finishers across all categories. U.S. Consul General Laura Williams actively participated in the 10K run, while dignitaries including Sudha Reddy, P.V. Krishna Reddy and Opal Suchata joined the 5K and 10K runs.

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Speaking on the occasion, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, said, “It is good for health. This is for awareness about health issues. Hyderabad is united for this walk today. Sudha Reddy has organised this walk, and a lot of youth have participated in it. It will create awareness and health consciousness across society.”

Addressing the gathering, P.V. Krishna Reddy, Managing Director, MEIL, emphasised the importance of everyday fitness in preventing lifestyle diseases. He said, “Maintaining good health requires us to exercise regularly. Physical activity not only ensures individual health but is true wealth itself.”

Ms. Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, said, “This is the third year for us, and as we have grown up in Hyderabad, we want to give the best to Hyderabad. We always try to give the best experiences to Hyderabad, and we are trying our best. Looking at the crowd, we are so happy to see it, and the vibe is great. Fitness and health are an important priority - top priority. So everyone should carry this energy from here and spread it to your family, friends and communities. Many people are participating. Every participant is a celebrity here.”

Former Miss World Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri said, “I came for the second year; it’s for a good cause. So I’m very honoured to be flagging off the 10K and the 5K. It’s really nice because I work on breast cancer, so it’s something very special for me.”

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh said, “This is an initiative by Sudha Reddy, Pink Power Run. It’s an initiative where they bring all those women together and empower them. So that’s one of the best. I’m here for this marathon, and it’s an amazing environment. Keep running, keep hustling, keep doing it. And right now, the Asian Games are going on. So I wish all the best to all the athletes.”