'A Day We Will Never Forget': Diogo Jota's Wife Ruth Cardoso Shares Their Wedding Video Hours Before Liverpool Striker's Unfortunate Death | WATCH

Diogo Jota Car Crash: Liverpool star Diogo Jota died on Thursday in a car crash in Spain. Following the star striker's untimely death, there has been an outpour of tributes coming in. The crash happened near Zamora in Spain. For the unversed, Jota had tied the knot officially on June 22 with long-time girlfriend Ruth Cardoso. While the world mourns the footballer's death, his wife Ruth's recent Instagram video is going viral. She shared a video of their wedding and after the death of Jota - the clip has gone viral as fans are repeatedly watching it.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Dies In Car Accident In Spain

Here is the clip that is going viral and may make you emotional. The clip is of their wedding moments.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, more information is trickling in by the minute.

‘Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person’ - Portuguese Football Federation

The Portuguese Football Federation issued a statement confirming the death of the star player. “The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning in Spain. Much more than just a fantastic player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself."

The ace striker featured in 182 games for Liverpool and found the back of the net on 65 occasions. Jota also played 49 games for Portugal.