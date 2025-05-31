1970s Domestic Cricket Stalwart Abdul Ismail No More: Remembering ‘Sultan of Swing’ Who Never Played for India But Won Hearts

Domestic Cricket Stalwart of 1970s Abdul Ismail Passes No More: Remembering ‘Sultan of Swing’ Who Never Played for India But Won Hearts | Image: X

Abdul Ismail, the former Mumbai fast bowler known for his outstanding swing bowling in the 1970s, passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. The Sultan of Swings breathed his last at the age of 79.

In a First-Class career that began in 1969, Ismail became a key figure and represented Mumbai (then Bombay) with distinction for over a decade. He picked up 244 wickets in 75 First-Class matches at an average of 18.08, helping Mumbai win five Ranji Trophy titles during that period.

His command over swing, relentless discipline, and unyielding spirit made him a pillar in Mumbai's golden era in the game of cricket.

Alongside Karsan Ghavri and Eknath Solkar, Ismail formed a pace trio that had provided vital support to the spin attack led by Padmakar Shivalkar. Despite his strong performances, he was considered one of the finest players never to have played for India.

Earlier this year, Ismail was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) during the 50th anniversary celebration of Wankhede Stadium, where he had played in the very first match held at the iconic ground in 1975.

Abdul Ismail started and ended his First-Class career with the Irani Cup, and after retiring from cricket, he remained closely involved with the game - coaching young players and serving as a selector for Mumbai across various levels.