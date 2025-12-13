'Time Wasted, Only Ministers Surrounded Messi': Angry Fans Demand Ticket Refund After Messy GOAT India Tour Event In Kolkata

Kolkata: Fans who came in thousands to catch a glimpse of Argentine football giant Lionel Messi at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata's Salt Lake on Saturday were left fuming and sought refunds for their tickets since they could not spot the legendary player since several Ministers and leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress party surrounded the legendary player. Messi's hyped Kolkata leg of the G.O.A.T. Tour turned chaotic on its first day as football enthusiasts who paid as much as Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 to see their favourite icon were left disheartened.

Visuals from the stadium showed the angry fans vandalising the Salt Lake stadium, alleging poor management of the event. One of the fans claimed that since so many leaders and ministers were surrounding the iconic star that they could not see anything from the stands.

“Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything," one of the fans said.

Visuals also showed police personnel resorting to mild lathi charge as the angry crowds, several of them wearing Messi's jerseys, came on the grounds and vandalised the stadium. One of the fans was also injured in the chaotic situation.

Speaking to ANI, an angry fan claimed that the event was a total scam and they want their "money back."

"Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt," he said.

Another fan said, "It is very disappointing that after paying such a hefty amount. They had 50 people around him, and we could not even get a glimpse of him for once... He just waved a couple of times, and that's it."

An angry fan told ANI that they spent a hefty amount to watch the event, but they couldn't get a glimpse of their icon. “We have given so much money for this event and the most important thing is that Messi has come for this event and what message we have given to him... The sports minister is clicking a picture with Messi, and everyone is trying to manage the people... I don't know about Shah Rukh Khan, whether he came or not... It is very shameful for the event management and the government as well.”

"It was really disappointing, we came all the way from Darjeeling for this... We couldn't even see him properly, and that was the most disappointing thing I have ever witnessed," another fan said, while another added, “We are very disappointed... My child was very excited to see Messi... I think it's a scam for the people. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him.”

"Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face." an angry fan said to ANI.

"The minimum price of the ticket was 5 thousand, and why were the VVIPs around Messi? We couldn't even see him... Why weren't the police taking action? I don't know anything. Everyone was furious... We want the refund," an angry fan told ANI.