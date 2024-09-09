Published 23:24 IST, September 9th 2024
Aces star A'ja Wilson sits out against Liberty with ankle injury
Wilson hasn't missed a game since Aug. 3, 2019, and only has missed three regular-season contests in her six-year career. She tweaked her right leg late in the game against Connecticut on Friday night, but was able to walk off the court.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aces star A’ja Wilson sits out against Liberty with ankle injury | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:24 IST, September 9th 2024