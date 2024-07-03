Published 14:46 IST, July 3rd 2024
Advani off to a winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship
Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high, notching victories over Aung Phyo and Yuttapop Pakpoj here. T
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
National Billiards & Snooker Championships to begin in Chennai on Nov 21 | Image: Pankaj Advani/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:46 IST, July 3rd 2024