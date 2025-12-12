After Paris Heartbreak; Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Set to Come Out of Retirement With Sights on LA 2028 Olympics

After her heartbreak in Paris in 2024, wrestler Vinesh Phogat retired from the sport. But now, in a stunning U-turn - Phogat is set to come out of retirement and it is understood that the upcoming LA Olympics 2028 is the reason behind it. She became a mother to a baby boy in June. In an emotional post on Instagram, she narrated her story from after the Paris heartbreak.

‘I still want to compete’

"People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe. I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete," she wrote on Instagram.

"And this time, I'm not walking alone. My son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics," she concluded.

Paris Heartbreak

On the day of her gold-medal match in Paris, she weighed in at approximately 50.1 kg, which was 100 grams overweight from the 50 kg category limit. For the gold-medal match, she was supposed to take on against American Sarah Hildebrandt. Her disqualification by the faintest of margins caused a furore back in India as some went on to blame her coach for not taking her weight into account. In 2028, it would be interesting to see which category she competes in.