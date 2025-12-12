WATCH | Lionel Messi's Kolkata Fan Reveals Magnum Opus Plans For GOAT's Grand India Welcome: '200 Meters of LED Screens...'

Lionel Messi's India G.O.A.T. Tour is set to start from December 13, 2025, with the first stop being Kolkata. The World Cup winner had previously visited the City of Joy in 2011 when Argentina played a friendly against Venezuela. Thus, after 14 years, Kolkata is all set to welcome Lionel Messi with open arms.

Furthermore, to make the player feel at home, the Argentina Football Fanclub has created a special tribute for Lionel Messi at Salt Lake, Kolkata. The fan club created a replica of Messi's Miami house with cutouts of the player himself, Antonella, his wife, and his children, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.

Meanwhile, inside the venue, the organisers have set up a museum celebrating the World Cup winner's achievements throughout his career.

Kolkata Ready To Welcome Back Lionel Messi

The Salt Lake venue set up by the fan club features around 896 footballs, marking the number of goals Lionel Messi has scored in his career. Additionally, an LED TV has been set up, which will play the highlights of his best matches.

While talking to ANI, a Lionel Messi fan shared how things came about and how it was their responsibility to welcome the World Cup winner with open arms.

The fan shared, "We love this man a lot, the myth, the legend, the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi. We've been supporting him since 2002. This organisation stands to celebrate what he's done on and off the pitch... Now that he's visiting our beautiful city of joy, Kolkata, it becomes our responsibility to welcome him with open arms. We have 200 meters of LED screens flashing behind me, expressing the moments of Lionel Messi's career."

He continued, "You can definitely see him sitting right behind me on a throne, and in front of him are all the achievements that he's achieved throughout his career... This house that we are in right now is a replica of his home in Miami... We are extremely excited to welcome him here..."

Watch The Video Here



Schedule Change For Lionel Messi