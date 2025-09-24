Ahmedabad Likely To Host Another Iconic Multi-National Sporting Event, India Formally Present Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India have taken a massive step towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The last time India had hosted the Commonwealth Games was back in 2010, in the national capital. Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, and PT Usha, President, CGA India-led team formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The proposal was submitted to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London.

The Indian team was led by Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, and Dr. P. T. Usha, President, CGA India. Mr. Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India; Mr. Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat; Mr. Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner, Amdavad Municipal Corporation; Mr. Raghuram Iyer, CEO, Commonwealth Games Association of India; Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, Executive Board Member, CGA India; and Mr. Ajay Narang, EA to President, CGA.

Commonwealth Games 2030: A Landmark Moment

CWG 2030 will mark the 100th year of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for this Centenary edition and India's bid surrounds around it. India will eye to bag the hosting rights of the historic edition, riding on the backs of international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation.

India's proposal also revolves around strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. Integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth are few of the values that the proposal commits to.

Ahmedabad's Proven Track Record Of Hosting World-Class Events