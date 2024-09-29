Published 17:46 IST, September 29th 2024

PT Usha hits back at EC members after being accused of running IOA in autocratic manner

On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organization in an "autocratic" manner and with a "my way or the highway" approach.