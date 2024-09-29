sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • PT Usha hits back at EC members after being accused of running IOA in autocratic manner

Published 17:46 IST, September 29th 2024

PT Usha hits back at EC members after being accused of running IOA in autocratic manner

On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organization in an "autocratic" manner and with a "my way or the highway" approach.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Olympic Association Chief PT Usha
PT Usha | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

17:46 IST, September 29th 2024