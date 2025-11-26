Updated 26 November 2025 at 19:40 IST
Ahmedabad Officially Announced As Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosts, CGF Approves Hosting Rights As India Edges Nigeria
Ahmedabad has been named as the official host city for the Commonwealth Games 2030.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2030: The Commonwealth Games is returning to India for the second time. Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been officially named the host city of the Commonwealth Games 2030. Earlier, India had already hosted the Commonwealth Games. Previously, New Delhi hosted the CWG 2010.
ALSO READ: Praying For The Sun: What To Know About The Flame-Lighting Ceremony For The Winter Olympics
Commonwealth Sport Confirms Ahmedabad As The Host City Of CWG 2030
In an official statement, the Commonwealth Sport confirmed that India has been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.
The statement further revealed that India's bid was selected after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified it at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
Advertisement
"Amdavad, India has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow," Commonwealth Sport stated in an official statement.
ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen Finally Ends Title Drought, Defeats Yushi Tanaka To Win Australian Open Super 500 Tournament Title
Advertisement
PT Usha Opens Up On India Being Named As Host Of 2030 CWG
The president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, PT Usha, opened up about the official confirmation of Ahmedabad being named as the host city of CWG 2030, saying that it will bring athletes together from all over the Commonwealth countries.
"We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress," PT Usha said.
Apart from naming Ahmedabad as the host city of the CWG 2030, the Commonwealth Sport also announced that around 15 to 17 sports will feature at Ahmedabad 2030. In the official statement, Commonwealth Sport confirmed that the process to finalise the remainder of the programme will start next month, and the full schedule of the CWG 2030 will be announced next year.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 18:31 IST