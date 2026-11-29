Bologna: Carlos Alcaraz played both singles and doubles. It still wasn't enough to win the Davis Cup for Spain.

Alcaraz and partner Marcel Granollers were beaten by Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori 6-2, 7-5 in a decisive doubles match in the final of the men's tennis team event as host Italy claimed its fourth straight title Sunday.

Alcaraz has won seven majors and a career Grand Slam and had stated that winning the Davis Cup was one of his priorities after missing last year's Final 8 due to injury.

Musetti earned two points in the final after rallying past Rafael Jodar 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 in the opening singles match.

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Alcaraz then beat fellow top-10 player Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6 (4) to even the best-of-three final at 1-1.

Italy, which was without injured Jannik Sinner, became the first nation to win four consecutive Davis Cup titles since the challenge round was abolished following the 1971 event.

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It was Italy's fifth title overall.

“It was a battle this week,” Musetti said. “I said at the start of the week that I liked the idea of having a starring role and I would say the idea turned out well.”

Spain had a set point in doubles

Spain had a set point in the second set of the doubles match, but Granollers couldn’t return a big second serve from Musetti.

Then on Italy’s first match point, Vavassori hit an ace out wide past Granollers.

By beating Cobolli, the third-ranked Alcaraz extended his winning streak in singles to 16 matches after titles in Vienna, Paris and at the ATP Finals last week.

Still, he ends the year with a loss in doubles.

Debate on doubles future

Vavassori made a shoutout for the future of doubles, as the ATP Tour considers scaling back the format with reduced prize money and smaller draws.

“I hope I’ve sent a nice message about the battle that we’ve been fighting over the last several months,” Vavassori said. “Doubles is really spectacular when it’s played like this. The rules don’t need to be changed. It just needs to be played in a way that fans can see it.”

Jodar’s foot

The 10th-ranked Jodar needed medical attention on his right foot — in the ankle area — after grasping his leg in apparent pain late in the first set.

Jodar was serving to stay in the set at 5-6 when he had to go to his chair, take off his shoe and sock and get his ankle taped up.

But Jodar hit an ace when play resumed after a lengthy break and held to force a tiebreaker, which he took control of with some aggressive returning.