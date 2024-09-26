sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White say social media vitriol toward WNBA players needs to end

Published 11:10 IST, September 26th 2024

Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White say social media vitriol toward WNBA players needs to end

Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White said racist and homophobic comments directed at WNBA players need to stop.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas reacts during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Fever in Uncasville, Conn. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:10 IST, September 26th 2024