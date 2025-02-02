An Abhishek Sharma Show All-Round As India Decimate England In Fifth T20I By 150 Runs

India have defeated England in the fifth and final T20I of the series by 150 runs. The star of the match was Abhishek Sharma who scored an aggressive 135 runs off just 54 balls. He also picked up two wickets. Following this, India set a target of 248 runs for England to chase. England however collapsed like a house of cards against the Indian bowling, handing India the win in the match and an overall series win by a score of 4-1. India and England will now face off in three ODI matches before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

India Beat England By

India have defeated England by 150 runs as the home team have wrapped up the series in a 4-1 win. England's only win came in the third T20I. A rampant Abhishek Sharma smashed a 54-ball 135, the second-fastest century and the highest score for an Indian batter in T20Is, powering the hosts to a massive 247/9 in their fifth and final match against England here on Sunday.

Abhishek tore into the English bowling with disdain, producing a knock of the highest quality and replete with compelling strokes against pace and spin alike as he etched his name in record books. England however did not have anything in response with the bat as they collapsed for 97 runs.

Abhishek Sharma Show All-Round In Wankhede

Abhishek Sharma scored a historic century tonight against England as he broke several records in the process. 24-year-old Abhishek looked set to break Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I hundred (35 balls) for an Indian batter but eventually achieved it in 37 balls for the second fastest three-figure knock, having already recorded the second quickest fifty off 17 balls for the country.

But Abhishek did break the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a T20I knock when he smacked Brydon Carse (3/38) for his 11th six in the 17th over, eventually finishing with 13 hits over the ropes.

Abhishek’s monumental innings, which contained seven fours, is now also the highest individual score for by an Indian in the format, going past Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 2023.