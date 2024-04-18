Advertisement

The sudden demise of YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, widely known as Angry Rantman, has left his family and followers in mourning. At the young age of 27, Saha passed away on the morning of April 17, sending shockwaves through the social media community. His health had been in decline following a surgery he underwent last month, marking a tragic turn of events for the vibrant online personality.

According to reports, Angry Rantman had been admitted to the hospital following a major medical surgery that had taken place one month earlier. The severity of his situation was disclosed in updates posted on his official YouTube account, where his father gave worried fans regular updates on his health. Saha's condition worsened despite attempts to improve, such as intensive care and life-saving support systems. His family confirmed his demise on Wednesday evening.

(Image: Youtube)

Just two days before he passed away, Saha's health was described as severe in a community post, asking followers to pray for a speedy recovery for him. But despite the prayers and hopes of all of his fans, he reportedly was sadly unable to be saved by medicine, and that awful night he passed away from his illness.

Fans paid tribute to the famous YouTuber

Social media platforms have been inundated with tributes and condolences following Saha's unexpected death, shocking the online world. The loss of a colourful and well-liked character in the digital world has left fans and other content providers inconsolable.

Thanks for such great memes. Angry Rantman

RIP 🙏🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/aZAHYGgYxv — Raghav 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@ElMarwadi) One of the most unique, funny and passionate individuals in the football space.



RIP, Angry Rantman, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/2p2HPoxdnl — TLV (@TheLampardView) One of my fav YouTuber ❤️❤️



Gone too soon 💔💔

RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻#AngryRantman pic.twitter.com/wGbMdS30MO — Heisenberg (@Heisenberg_FCG) We will miss the passion

We will miss the aggression

We will miss the vision



Rest well angry rantman 💔 #angryrantman pic.twitter.com/cuZBUPzD7Q — PK🇮🇳 (@PavanOnX) No one promoted south cinema , football and cricket with so much passion like he did.



Gone too soon 💔

RIP Angry Rantman 💙 pic.twitter.com/sjwgXRlYy5 — 𝙎𝙂  (@depressyphile)

Who was Angry Rantman?

Saha's legacy as Angry Rantman will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly by those who found solace, entertainment, and inspiration in his content. As the online community mourns the loss of a talented creator, his impact and influence will continue to resonate, serving as a reminder of the profound connections forged through digital platforms.