Army Sports Conclave 2024: A Vision for India's Sporting Future

The Indian Army, with its continued commitment to the development of sports in India, hosted the prestigious Army Sports Conclave 2024 at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on 30 December 2024. The conclave, attended by over 200 distinguished guests, including athletes, sports federations, and representatives from across the country, aimed at fostering collaboration with national bodies like the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and other key stakeholders to elevate India’s global sporting stature, with a special focus on the nation’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Labour and Employment & Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, alongside Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Retd), Hon’ble Minister of Industry & Commerce and Minister of Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan. Also present was General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, who highlighted the Army’s vital role in shaping India’s sporting future.

Achievements of the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics Wing

The Indian Army’s Mission Olympics Wing has seen unparalleled success in 2024, reinforcing its position as a key player in the national sporting landscape. This year, athletes from the Mission Olympics Wing excelled across multiple disciplines, securing an impressive tally of medals both at the national and international levels:

• Archery: 13 medals at national events, 8 at international events

• Athletics: 104 medals in total at national and international competitions

• Boxing: 74 medals in various events

• Diving: 11 medals in national and international meets

• Wrestling: 45 medals

• Weightlifting: 49 medals

These victories underscore the diverse and exceptional talent nurtured under the Army's sports ecosystem.

Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024: A Testament to Excellence

The Army’s contribution to India’s success at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 was monumental. The Army was represented by 13 sportspersons at the Paris Olympics, with Subedar Neeraj Chopra’s historic Silver medal in Javelin Throw (89.45 meters) emerging as a standout achievement. Other notable performances included Subedar Avinash Sable’s second-place finish in the 3000m Steeplechase.

Neeraj Chopra (Credits: PTI)

In the Paralympic Games, the Army’s para-athletes continued to showcase exceptional talent, bringing home two Bronze medals. Notable performances included Naib Subedar Hokato Sema, who earned a Bronze in Seated Shot Put (F-57), and Mrs Simran, the wife of Naik Gajender Singh, who secured a Bronze in the T-12 200m event. The Army's consistent performance at both the Olympics and Paralympics is a proud reflection of its commitment to sporting excellence.

Preparing for the 2036 Olympics: A Strategic Vision

As India sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympics, the Indian Army remains at the forefront of national preparations. The Mission Olympics Wing, since its inception in 2001, has consistently produced athletes of international caliber, securing medals at prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games (2022), Asian Games (2022), and Paris Olympics 2024.

In its pursuit of the 2036 Olympics, the Indian Army has laid out a comprehensive roadmap aimed at holistic athlete development. Focus areas include:

• Physical and Mental Resilience: The Army’s time-tested training principles of discipline, mental fortitude, and endurance form the bedrock of its athlete development strategy, preparing individuals to excel on the world stage.

• Sports Science Integration: The Army is working towards integrating sports medicine specialists, psychologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and sports scientists into its training programs to ensure athletes’ well-being and peak performance.

• Coaching and Mentorship: With a cadre of elite coaches, including former Olympians and renowned sports professionals, the Army aims to provide world-class mentorship to its athletes.

• Promoting Women in Sports: Gender equality in sports is a priority for the Indian Army. The Army Girls Sports Company at ASI Pune and AMU is empowering women athletes by providing them with top-tier facilities and coaching.

• Paralympic Sports: The Army’s commitment to the Paralympic movement is exemplified by the ongoing upgrade of the Army Paralympic Node in Pune into a Centre of Excellence for Parasports, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE).

• Sports Culture: The Indian Army is an active participant in reshaping India’s sports ecosystem by fostering a culture of excellence and pushing for a nationwide shift towards a sports-centric society.

Collaboration for a Global Future

The Army Sports Conclave 2024 served as a platform for stakeholders across India’s sports ecosystem to discuss challenges, identify opportunities, and create actionable roadmaps for the future. With the primary goal of ensuring athletes are physically and psychologically prepared for international competition, the Army’s strategic focus remains clear: India will emerge as a global sporting power, and the Indian Army will continue to lead the way.