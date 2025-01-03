Team India In Turmoil Down Under, Cracks Emerge Among Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

NEW DELHI: We are into the fifth and final Test at Sydney and things are not looking up from an Indian perspective as cracks seem to appear between Rohit and Gambhir. So, India's regular captain Rohit Sharma missed the opening Test at Perth due to personal reasons. That meant KL Rahul was promoted up the order and made to open with young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul, who was under fire before the series, came up with the goods and impressed. Rahul played a crucial role in denting the new ball which eventually helped India win round 1. After that Rohit returned and joined the side for the second Test at Adelaide.

Now, because Rahul had done well at the top - Rohit was compelled to bat lower down in the order. Reports claimed Rohit was unhappy with the move and took it in his stride for the sake of the team. After that Rohit failed with the bat in the next two Tests and was back at opening at MCG.

Even at the MCG, Rohit did not fire and then criticism followed as most wanted him to sit out for the final Test. But once, Jasprit Bumrah walked out for the toss at the SCG, all kinds of speculations started.

RUMOURS DOING THE ROUNDS

Rohit Opts Out: Captain of the Indian team decides to opt out of the game at SCG. Rohit's Name Missing in Team Sheet: It was surprising to see Rohit's name missing from the team sheet. It was surprising because the names of the reserves were also there, but not the name of Rohit. Bumrah Claims Rohit 'Opted Out: At the toss, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah said that Rohit opted to rest on his own and he left it at that. Rohit-Gambhir Rift: Multiple reports are claiming that not all is well between Rohit and India coach Gautam Gambhir. The two were also seen having an animated chat before the toss. Gambhir Wanted Pujara: The Indian coach had reportedly wanted veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in the side, but his wish was not granted. Hardik to Replace Rohit as ODI Captain: There is a report that goes onto claim that Rohit's ODI future is also in jeopardy and Hardik is best-placed to be made the captain for the Champions Trophy .

Meanwhile, the final Test is happening at the SCG and India were bowled out for 185 after opting to bat first. Scott Boland was the best bowler for Australia, picking up four wickets. India captain Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back at the stroke of stumps by getting the important wicket of Usman Khawaja.