Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Here Is The Medal Tally As India's Strong Run In The Tournament Continues

The Asian Athletics Championships are currently ongoing which is seen athletes from all over Asia coming in to compete against each other. The tournament is currently taking place in South Korea with the Indian contingent performing very well. The Indian contingent are currently second in the medal standings with China taking the top spot in the tournament. As the tournament in South Korean goes on, here are the medal tally's for all of the nations that are taking part in the tournament.

Asian Athletics Championship 2025 Medal Tally

Here are the total medal tally's for the top 9 countries that are taking part in the Asian Athletics Championship 2025-

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 15 8 3 26 2 India 8 8 3 19 3 Japan 4 10 10 24 4 Kazakhstan 2 0 3 5 5 Qatar 2 0 1 3 6 Iran 2 0 0 2 7 South Korea 1 1 1 3 8 Thailand 0 3 1 4 9 Uzbekistan 0 2 1 3

Japan in the tournament have more medals than India in the total tally but have half the number of gold medals that India has. China leads the table with 15 golds, 8 silvers and 3 bronze medals as they continue to dominate the tournament. India are not far behind as they have a total of 19 medals. In these 19 medals, India has 8 golds, 8 silver and 3 bronze medals.

The achievements of the Indian contingent also highlight the growing prominence of athletics in not just Asia but in the world.

Pooja Singh's Massive Achievement In Ending 25-Year Gold Drought

18-year old Pooja Singh who belongs to Bosti Village in Haryana ended a 25-year drought for India. Pooja Singh won the gold medal in the women's high jump event with a record jump of 1.89 meters. With Pooja Singh winning the gold medal, she became the first Indian women since 2000 to win a gold medal in the women's high jump event at the Asian Athletics Championship.