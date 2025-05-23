Neeraj Chopra Continues Hot Streak At Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, Finishes Second With 84.14m Throw, Julian Weber Clinches Top Spot

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breaches the elusive 90-metre barrier with a throw of 90.23 m in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, in Doha | Image: ANI Photo

Neeraj Chopra has continued his consistent run and has finished second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 event in Poland on Friday. Neeraj's best throw of 84.14m came at his final attempt. Earlier, the two-time Olympic medalist breached the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League.

He will now feature at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on June 24. Julian Weber finished first with an 86.12m throw, while Anderson Peters came third with an 83.24m throw. Despite invading the 90m mark, Neeraj failed to get the first spot in Doha as Weber claimed the top spot with a stellar show.

Other participants include Roch Krukowski (Poland), JMarcin Krukowski (Poland), Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland), Artur Felfner (Ukraine) and Andrian Mardare (Moldova). This is also the first time Neeraj managed a best throw under 85m in an event. The last instance happened at the 2024 Federation Camp in Bhubaneswar with an 82.27m throw.

His former coach, Klaus Bartonietz, hailed the athlete after he breached the 90m barrier. In an interaction with PTI he said, "Neeraj is a very responsive athlete, very attentive, and trustful. That trust places a responsibility on you as a coach to always be at your best. But on the other side, he brings a lot of own mental effort into training. He is very creative towards his training in terms of looking for new exercises, looking for making the exercises more efficient, specifically for the javelin."

Neeraj only registered three official attempts as his other three throws came up as foul. He started with an 81.28m throw and followed it up with 81.80 and 84.14m respectively.

List Of Neeraj Chopra's Throw At Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

1st Round - Foul

2nd Round - 81.28

3rd Round - Foul

4th Round - Foul

5th Round - 81.80

6th Round - 84.14