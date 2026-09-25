Asian Games 2026: Double Delight In Shooting, India Clinch Gold And Silver; Medal Tally Rises To 19

New Delhi: India enjoyed a golden outing in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinching gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event on Friday. The twin medal triumphs took India's overall tally to 19 medals, including two gold, eight silver and nine bronze.

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet delivered a record-breaking performance in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, registering 484.6 points to secure India's second gold medal of the Games. The Indian duo defeated South Korea, who finished with 478.0 points, while Iran claimed bronze with 415.8 points.

The victory also saw the Indian shooters break the Asian record of 481.3 points, previously set by Uzbekistan earlier this year at the Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi. India's final score was just four points short of the world record.

The Indian pair maintained their lead through the final despite a late challenge from South Korea. They began strongly with 103 points in the opening series before extending their advantage across subsequent rounds. Their final tally of 484.6 points secured the gold medal by a margin of 6.6 points over the silver medallists.

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The gold medal added to India's success in shooting, with the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team also finishing on the podium.

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Niraj Kumar secured silver after recording a team score of 1762-94x. China won the gold medal with 1766-95x, while South Korea claimed bronze with 1751-87x.

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India had won gold in the same event at the 2022 Asian Games, but China took the title this time around. Despite missing out on the top spot, the Indian trio added another medal to the country's tally.

Aishwary Pratap Tomar finished third in the individual standings with a score of 589-34x, while Niraj Kumar stood fourth with 588-34x. Both shooters qualified for the men's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final. Rudrankksh Patil, who finished ninth with 585-26x, missed out on qualification for the final.

India's medal tally rose to 19 after the shooting results, comprising two gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals. The country's first gold at the Games came through the Indian women's cricket team, which defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

Beyond shooting, India also secured medal berths in squash and table tennis on Friday.

In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals after defeating the Philippines' opponents 11-3, 11-5 in the quarterfinals. Their victory guaranteed India at least a bronze medal in the event.

For 40-year-old Chinappa, the medal assurance comes 16 years after she won her first Asian Games medal. She will now aim for another podium finish alongside Senthilkumar when they face Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the semifinals on Saturday.

India also secured a medal in table tennis after Diya Chitale and Manush Shah defeated Hong Kong's world No. 4 pair Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

The Indian duo, ranked eighth in the world, won 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to book their place in the semifinals and guarantee India at least a bronze medal. They will face China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last four.

The achievement marks India's second-ever Asian Games medal in mixed doubles table tennis. The first came at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze.