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Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarterfinal, India's Badminton Campaign Comes To An End

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: Action heats up in Aichi-Nagoya today as India targets major podium finishes starting with squash on Sunday. Tune in here to get minute-by-minute updates.

Anirban Sarkar
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Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates
Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates | Image: Sony LIV

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: Indian athletes had a pretty eventful Saturday, winning 15 medals (3 Gold, 7 Silver, 5 Bronze). Several gold medals will be at stake, as the likes of Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will spearhead India's challenge in the squash final, respectively. Hopefully, they will maintain their consistency.

Live Blog

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: In athletics, Indian track and field stars will also have the chance to lay their hand on a couple of gold medals on Sunday.

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: Indian men's cricket team will be in action on September 28

India will take on Afghanistan in an Asian Games quarterfinal on Monday.

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: very disapoointing peformanace from badminton contingent

The Indian badminton contingent will return with only one bronze medal from the men's team event. A very concerning situation ahead of the 2028 LA Olympics.

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Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu's Asian Games campaign ends

Chen Yu Fei defeats PV Sindhu 21-11, 18-21, 10-21.

Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu is trailing in the deciding game

PV Sindhu is trailing 7-11 in the 3rd game against Chen Yu Fei.

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Asian Games Day 8 Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

A double gold medal will be at stake as Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will be in action in the Asian Games men's and women's finals, respectively.

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 Anirban Sarkar

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