Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India In Command, Pakistan Lose 3rd Wicket
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Action heats up in Aichi-Nagoya today as India targets major podium finishes across sports. Tune in here to get minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: The focus will be on the cricket gold medal match where India and Pakistan are pitted against each other. India remains the defending champion, and Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be eager to end their Asian Games campaign on a high. With a total tally of 79 medals, India currently remains 5th in the medal tally.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Kumkum Mohod etches history as she clinches a gold medal in the recurve women's individual final. Pranavi Urs then secures gold in the women's individual stroke play.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Pakistan crumbling again | PAK: 39/3 after 6.1 overs
Maaz Sadaqat tries to clear the ropr but finds Washington Sundar at deep square leg.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Axar Patel strikes | PAK: 36/2 after 4.5 overs
Usman Khan tries to lift it over mid-wicket but Shreyas Iyer has an easy catch.
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Washington Sundar strikes | PAK: 33/1 after 3.4 overs
Sahibzada Farhan goes for the big one and finds Axar Patel in the deep.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India needs a breakthrough | PAK: 21/2 after two overs
Both Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan have had a cautious start.
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah has had a good start | PAK: 10/0 after 1 over
Jasprit Bumrah has provided a fairly good start.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: It's now up to Jasprit Bumrah and Co.
Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel will play pivotal roles in getting the job done.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India posts huge 211 runs on the board
Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off just 28 deliveries (smashing 3 fours and 7 sixes) at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, as India posts a mammoth 211/6 against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match. Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma added a finishing touch, and it will now be up to the Indian bowlers.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Shivam Dube is turning the heat | IND: 189/5 after 18.4 overs
Shivam Dube has targeted Saim Ayub and has smashed him for 6,6 and 4 in three balls.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Neeraj bags gold in archery recurve men's individual event
Neeraj ends a fantastic Asian games 2026 campaign with a bronze.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer comes back to pavilion | IND: 135/5 after 14.4 overs
Shreyas Iyer tries to go above extra cover, but it goes straight to Sahibzada Farhan.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Dhiraj Bommadevara to face Neeraj Chauhan in recurve men's individual bronze medal match
Another bronze medal has been confirmed in archery.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan has crossed 1000 runs in a calendar year | IND: 124/3 after 12 overs
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer at the creae | IND: 120/3 after 11 overs
Ishan Kishan looks to be in the form of his life and will play a pivotal role for his country.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome!
India takes on Pakistan in a much anticipated gold medal match at Asian games 2026.