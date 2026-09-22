Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India Women's Script History In japan, Thrash Sri Lanka To Defend Asian Games Gold

Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | Image: AP

Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Defending champions India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enter the gold medal clash against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka at the Kōrogi Sports Park.This is a rematch of the 2022 Asian Games finl and the Women In Blue will be determined to defend their top position on the podium.