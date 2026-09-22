Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India Women's Script History In japan, Thrash Sri Lanka To Defend Asian Games Gold
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: The focus will be on the India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match in Women's cricket. Tune in here to get ball-by-ball updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Defending champions India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enter the gold medal clash against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka at the Kōrogi Sports Park.This is a rematch of the 2022 Asian Games finl and the Women In Blue will be determined to defend their top position on the podium.
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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have led a solid platform for the defending champions.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Sri Lanka are collapsing | SLW: 49/6 after 9.1 overs
A regulation catch for Deepti Sharma to dismiss Kavisha Dilhari. India inching closer towards a gold medal once again.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen supremacy
Lakshya Sen stages a brilliant fightback and comes from behind to defeat world no. 7 Kodai Naraoka, 11-21, 21-5, 21-19.
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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Chamari Athapaththu goes back | SLW: 43/3 after 6.5 overs
Deepti Sharma dismisses the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu once again.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: A decider to dcide in men's badminton singles
Lakshya Sen wins the 2nd game 21-5 and has forced a decider.
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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Athapaththu could be a tricky customer | SLW: 30/1 after 4 overs
India need to get rid of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. She could take the game away.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Sri lanka have made a cautious start | SL W: 22/1 after 3 overs
Shafali Verma takes very little time to dislodge the stumps of Imesha Dulani.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India post 26 runs on board
Riding on Richa Ghosh's sensational 22-ball 49, India have got past the 200-run mark with ease.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India closing in on 200 run mark | IND W: 191/3 aftr 19 overs
Richa Ghosh will be on strike and the Bengali youngster will have the onus to guide her team past the 200-run mark.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India will face Japan
Lakshya Sen will start proceedings against Kodai Naraoka in men's singles.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Sakshi Chaudhary starts with a bang
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary maintained her strong composure and got the better of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Republic of Korea eliminates India in tabel tennis
Men's table tennis team concedes a 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Korea and exits the Asian Games 2026.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Sri Lanka have a 2nd breakthrough | IND W: 141/2 after 14.3 overs
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur goes for a big one straight and gives it straight to Sri Lankan captain Athapaththu.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India vs Japan is delayed
The Suzuki Cup between India and Japan is getting delayed due to a wet outfield.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: India will aim for the 200 run mark | IND W: 136/1 after 14 overs
Smiti Mandhana is batting at 72 and will be a vital cog for India in the final.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Update: Sri Lanka have first breakthrough | IND W: 107/1 after 11 overs
Shafali Verma goes for a reverse and Kavindi has a easy catch at short-third.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma cruising | IND W: 95/0 after 9 overs
Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are on the verge of reaching their respective fifties. A dominating start from India.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
India take on Sri Lanka in the women's cricket gold medal match.