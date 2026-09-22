Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Mirabai Chanu Makes History, Medal Confirmed For Indian Weightlifter
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Get round-the-clock Asian Games 2026 updates here.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Asian Games' fourth day. With gold rounds scheduled at the shooting range in the morning and a major men's hockey match between India and Japan later in the afternoon, it looks to be a high-stakes day for the Indian contingent. Watch this space for ball-by-ball, point-by-point, and round-by-round coverage.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: India ended Day 3 on a high as the women's cricket team clinched a gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: An Asian games medal after 28 years
Mirabai Chanu has secured an Asian Games medal after a 28-year wait. Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: medal confirmed for Mirabai Chanu
With a lift of 111kg, Mirabai Chanu has assured a medal in weightlifting.
Advertisement
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Lakshya Sen will be up against his familiar opponent
Lakshay Sen got the better of Shi Yuqi in the Hangzhou Asian Games on his way to gold medal.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Men's badminton coming up
India will face China in the men's badminton semifinal and can assure a silver medal at least.
Advertisement
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Women's kabaddi update
Indian women's team came from behind to defeat Iran 37-23 and have edged closer to semifinals.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: boxing update
Ankush has progressed to the quarterfinal after defeating Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain) 5-0 in men's 80 kg.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: No medal for Manu Bhaker
In the Women's 10m air pistol final, Manu Bhaker has finished 5th.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Men's kabaddi update
India thrash Bangladesh 48-25 to maintain their unbeaten run at the Asian Games.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Skeet Shooting update
Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka clinched a bronze medal for India.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Mirabai's 3rd lift
Mirabai Cganu's 3rd lift is 87 kg and it's a clean one once again.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Nice start for Mirabai Chanu
The Indian weightlifter starts with an 83 kg lift and follows it with an 86 kg lift.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Hello and Welcome!
A number of gold medals will be on offer for India on Asian Games' 4th day.