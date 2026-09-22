Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Mirabai Chanu Makes History, Medal Confirmed For Indian Weightlifter

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live | Image: AP

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Asian Games' fourth day. With gold rounds scheduled at the shooting range in the morning and a major men's hockey match between India and Japan later in the afternoon, it looks to be a high-stakes day for the Indian contingent. Watch this space for ball-by-ball, point-by-point, and round-by-round coverage.