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  • Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Anahat Singh Loses To Japan's Satomi Watanabe In Women's Team Squash
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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Anahat Singh Loses To Japan's Satomi Watanabe In Women's Team Squash

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Action heats up in Aichi-Nagoya today as India targets major podium finishes across sports. Tune in here to get minute-by-minute updates.

Anirban Sarkar
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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates | Image: Sony LIV

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics will be in focus as A number of medals will be at stake as it stands. Indian athletes will be in contention for a medal in women's discus throw, women's 400m hurdles, men's 3000m steeplechase, men's long jump final and many others.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: The Indian Cricket team have qualified for the final after their quarterfinal tie with Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain.

Satomi Watanabe takes the match against Anahat Singh 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Satomi Watanabe comes from behind and defeats Anahat Singh 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Anahat Singh in action

Anahat Singh is leading the 4th game against Satomi Watanabe. She lost the opening game but has since won the next two games 11-8 and 11-7.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker's father slams Asian games authority

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kishan Bhaker said, “You can smell this gutter is here, and athletes are shooting in such an environment. It (shooting range) is very far from (Nagoya City)—you can say four to five hours every day spending for what? And top of that, bus timing. The travel time is four to five hours, and bus timings are also different. So Japan should not organise such big events. They need to improve themselves if they are willing to organise that type of event. They should be better organised."

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh settles for silver medal

Esha Singh misses the last shot of his gold medal shoot-off against Xiao Jiaruixian and has settled for a silver medal.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is in gold medal shoot off

Esha Singh is fighting for the gold.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Another shoot off

This is the 3rd shoot off between Kim and Esha.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Shootoff between Kim and Esha

Esha is fighting for a silver medal.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: brilliant shooting from Esha Singh

A medal has been confirmed for Esha Singh.

 

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is 3rd after 6th series

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is 2nd

We are into the 3rd series of shooting.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Women's 25m pistol final underway

Esha Singh is leading the pack after the first round of shooting. She needs to maintain the momentum.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Lovlina assures another medal

Lovlina Borgohain secured India's fourth boxing medal at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon, a 2010 Asiad bronze medalist.

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome!

The Indian Cricket Team have qualified for the semifinal after their QF tie with Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain.

Published By:
 Anirban Sarkar

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