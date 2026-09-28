Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Anahat Singh Loses To Japan's Satomi Watanabe In Women's Team Squash
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Action heats up in Aichi-Nagoya today as India targets major podium finishes across sports. Tune in here to get minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics will be in focus as A number of medals will be at stake as it stands. Indian athletes will be in contention for a medal in women's discus throw, women's 400m hurdles, men's 3000m steeplechase, men's long jump final and many others.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: The Indian Cricket team have qualified for the final after their quarterfinal tie with Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain.
Satomi Watanabe takes the match against Anahat Singh 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.
Satomi Watanabe comes from behind and defeats Anahat Singh 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Anahat Singh in action
Anahat Singh is leading the 4th game against Satomi Watanabe. She lost the opening game but has since won the next two games 11-8 and 11-7.
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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh settles for silver medal
Esha Singh misses the last shot of his gold medal shoot-off against Xiao Jiaruixian and has settled for a silver medal.
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Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is in gold medal shoot off
Esha Singh is fighting for the gold.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Another shoot off
This is the 3rd shoot off between Kim and Esha.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Shootoff between Kim and Esha
Esha is fighting for a silver medal.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: brilliant shooting from Esha Singh
A medal has been confirmed for Esha Singh.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is 3rd after 6th series
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Esha Singh is 2nd
We are into the 3rd series of shooting.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Women's 25m pistol final underway
Esha Singh is leading the pack after the first round of shooting. She needs to maintain the momentum.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Lovlina assures another medal
Lovlina Borgohain secured India's fourth boxing medal at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon, a 2010 Asiad bronze medalist.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome!
The Indian Cricket Team have qualified for the semifinal after their QF tie with Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain.