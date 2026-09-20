Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India Storm Into Gold Medal Match, Will Face Sri Lanka In Final
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Follow Asian Games 2026 live updates from Aichi-Nagoya. Tune in here to get the real-time medal tally, event schedules, match scores and every update.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India have already secured a silver medal in women’s 10m air rifle as the medal tally has finally opened up. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod ensured India finish second in the air rifle team event and thus secured a silver medal for the nation.
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India secured its first-ever Asian Games MMA medal after 36-year-old Suchika Tariyal defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women’s traditional 60kg quarterfinal in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Union Sports Minister meet athletes
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOC president PT Usha, alongside Ambassador of India to Japan H.E. Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallick, interacted with the athletes.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India thrash Indonesia in men's hockey
Dilpreet Singh ran riot with a sensational four-goal haul, backed by braces from Shilanand Lakra and Sukhjeet Singh. Harmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Abhishek also got on the scoresheet with a goal apiece in a ruthless team performance.
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India defeat Bangladesh by 114 runs
Indian Women's Cricket Team have crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs and will now face Sri Lanka for the gold medal match.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Sensational catch from Nandani Sharma | BAN W: 56/7 after 10.5 overs
Back to back wickets from Nandani Sharma and India are on the verge of securing a place in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka.
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India to face Singapore in TT
India will now take on Singapore in women's table tennis 2nd round
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Banglaesh losing the plot | BAN W: 45/4 after 8 overs
Flighted delivery from Shreyanka Patil and Shorna Akter's shot goes straight back to Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Bangladesh in trouble | BAN W: 38/3 after 5.3 overs
Shree Charani removes Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India post 195/4 after 20 overs
Riding on Shafali Varma's brilliant century, Indian women have posted 195 runs on the board.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: RIcha Ghosh departs | IND W: 184/4 after 18.5 overs
Bangladesh has managed to slow down India's run-scoring wheel and now Rich Ghosh returns to the pavilion. Going for a big shot, Richa mishits and Shorna has an easy catch at long on.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur departs | IND W: 179/3 after 17.4 overs
A flat delivery and Harmanpreet Kaur goes out of her crease, aiming for a big one. But she misses it, and Nigar Sultana dislodges her stumps in seconds.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Sensational Shafali Varma on a roll | IND W: 175/2 after 17 overs
Shafalia Varma has maintained her steady path and is on her way to a T20I century.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Disappointment for India
Despite leading throughout the final, Valarivan Elavenil has failed to secure a gold medal.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Gold slipping away
Taichi Hinata has claimed the top position in the women's 10m air rifle shooting.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Valarivan Elavenil clings on to her position
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: india cross 100 run hurdle | IND W: 101/2 after 11 overs
The run scoring have slowed down after two successive wickets.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Elavenil stays top after two series of shots
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Elavenil makes a strong start in the 10m air rifle women's individual final
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Shafali Verma brings up her fifty | IND W: 97/2 after 10 overs
Shafali Verma hits it straight over the bowler's head to notch up another half century with a strike rate over 200.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana smashes another record
Smriti Mandhana is now the top-scoring T20I batter in women's cricket, surpassing Suzie Bates.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Bangladesh have a second breakthrough | IND W: 85/2 after 8.3 overs
Gunalan Kamalini tried to stretch her hands with a slog sweep but goes straight to Rabeya Khan at deep mid-wicket.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian's men's cricket team head to Japan
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India start off with a win in Table Tennis
India's men's team have defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the group stage.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India off to a flying start against Bangladesh | IND W: 75/1 after 7 overs
Smriti Mandhana has returned to the dressing room but the Indian opener provided a solid platform in the match.
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
India have already secured a couple of medals in MMA and shooting and the Women's Cricket Team will be eyeing a spot in the gold medal match.