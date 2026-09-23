Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Silver To End India’s 28-Year Weightlifting Medal Drought

An Asian Games medal has eluded Mirabai Chanu for a prolonged period. But that wait has finally ended. The Indian weightlifter clinched a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in Nagoya on Wednesday, completing her full quota of medals in all major competitions.

Karnam Malleswari last won a medal in weightlifting when she secured a silver in Bangkok in 1998.

Chanu recorded an overall lift of 198 kg, displaying exceptional consistency. She raised 83 kg, 85 kg, and 87 kg flawlessly on all three attempts, navigating the snatch phase with ease. She started the clean and jerk with a powerful 107 kg and finished with a 198 kg total after powering over 111 kg on her second attempt.

Chanu entered the Asian Games on the back of winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games and was one of India's medal hopes this time around. With this medal, Chanu has now won medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

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