Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Pawan Sehrawat To Be India's Flag Bearer, Replaces Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Tune in here to follow the Asian Games Opening Ceremony's real-time updates, parade of nations, India contingent entry, flag-bearers and performances.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will officially kick off on September 19, Saturday. Pawan Sehrawat has replaced shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the official male flag bearer, as the latter's kit has yet to reach Japan ahead of the ceremony. Shooter Manu Bhaker will be the female flag bearer for India.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will kick off at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app and website.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Men's cricket team hits delays
As per reports, hours before their early Sunday flight to Nagoya, members of the Indian camp are still waiting on correct kit sizes following repeated exchanges between the BCCI and kit supplier JSW Inspire.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Pawan Sehrawat expresses his happiness
Pawan Sehrawat: “It is a moment of immense pride for me. As I was saying, we have a set training schedule. Normally, whatever schedule our coaches or the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) decide, we train according to that. Today we had a gym session, and I had not slept since last night. After doing my gym session in the morning, I came straight here. So, I have been awake for many hours now, but I still have so much energy because of this opportunity—to carry my nation's flag in my hand. Even while talking about it right now, it feels surreal.”
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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: IOA President PT USHA meets OCA Pesident in Japan
Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani has met PT Usha at the official welcome reception ceremony.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Teqball update
India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza bowed out in the women’s singles teqball semi-finals on Saturday and will now battle for the bronze medal.
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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Time and live streaming
Asian Games Opening ceremony will kick off at 2:30 PM IST. It will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network and will have a live streaming on Sony LIV app and website.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: India set up three-layer ceremony
Following reports of logistical mismanagement at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has set up a three-tier support structure. Indian officials are working alongside roughly 2,000 local Indian diaspora volunteers, who are on standby to provide emergency lodging, transportation, and overall logistical support to athletes.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: "A heartwarming feeling" says Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker: “Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support."
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Tajinderpal Singh Toor as flag barer
Tajinderpal Singh Toor was designated as the official flag-bearer of India at the Asian Games 2026, but his kit has yet to reach India, and thus Pawan Sehrawat has been named as his replacement.