Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Pawan Sehrawat To Be India's Flag Bearer, Replaces Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Pawan Sehrawat: “It is a moment of immense pride for me. As I was saying, we have a set training schedule. Normally, whatever schedule our coaches or the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) decide, we train according to that. Today we had a gym session, and I had not slept since last night. After doing my gym session in the morning, I came straight here. So, I have been awake for many hours now, but I still have so much energy because of this opportunity—to carry my nation's flag in my hand. Even while talking about it right now, it feels surreal.”