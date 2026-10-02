Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India Settles For A Silver Medal In Men's Recurve Archery
Asian Games Live Updates: Action heats up in Aichi-Nagoya today as India targets major podium finishes across sports. Tune in here to get minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Asian Games Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain punches her hand in the air as she secures India's 2nd gold in women's 75kg boxing. She defeats China's Bao Ziyi in the gold medal bout by a unanimous decision. India started the day on a high after Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti secured gold in the women's recurve archery team event.
Live Blog
Asian Games Live Updates: Indian atheletes will have a chance to add a few medals, as both Ankush and Parveen are in gold medal bouts. Indian women's hockey team will also face off against China in a gold medal match.
Asian Games Live Updates: South Korea have defended their gold medal
A 7 from Neeraj in the second stage of the 3rd set pretty much decided the fate. The South Koreans shot 10, 9, and 8 in their last three arrows to clinch a gold medal. Valiant show from the Indians.
Asian Games Live Updates: men's recurve final updates
India have finished with 28 points in the first three shots.
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Asian Games Live Updates: South Korea takes the 2ndd set
With a host of perfect 10s, South Korea have surely set the pace and have taken the 2nd set.
Asian Games Live Updates: Recurve Men's Team Event Final underway
India vs South Korea is tied at 1-1 and the latter has made a perfect start to the 3rd set.
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Asian Games Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain creates history
With her maiden Asian Games gold, Lovlina Borgohain now becomes the 2nd female boxer to have an Asian Games gold medal after MC Mary Kom.
Asian Games Live Updates: Whats's at stake on October 2, here's India's gold medal chances
Time
Sport
Event / Category
Matchup
Medal Stake
2:15 PM
Boxing
Women's 65 kg Final
Parveen vs. Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
Gold
2:45 PM
Boxing
Men's 80 kg Final
Ankush vs. Kim Minseong
Gold
2:46 PM
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle Final
Sujeet vs. Abdulmazid Kudiev (Tajikistan)
Gold
3:30 PM
Hockey
Women's Tournament Final
India vs. China
Gold
3:58 PM
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle Bout
Dipanshi vs. Zeinep Bayanova (Kazakhstan)
Bronze
Asian Games Live Updates: men's Recurve archery semifinal underway
India have taken A 3-0 lead, grabbing all three sets. Iran led by a solitary point at half-way but Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge made sure they claimed the 3rd set and the tie. India will now face South Korea in the gold medal bout.
Asian gams live updates: Lovlina Borgohain makes India proud once again
Lovlina came close last time but settled for a silver in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. But this time she looked determined and navigated her way to the gold medal, as it stands. This also happens to be the first gold in boxing in this edition of Asian Games.
Asian Games Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain doubles India's gold tally on October 2
Lovlina Borgohain etches her name in history and secures a gold medal in women's 75kg boxing by beating China's Bao Ziyi.
Asian Games Live Updates: Hello And Welcome!
Indian athletes have had a field day at the Asian Games as the day started with Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti winning gold in the women's recurve archery team event.