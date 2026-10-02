Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India Settles For A Silver Medal In Men's Recurve Archery

Asian Games Live Updates | Image: AP

Asian Games Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain punches her hand in the air as she secures India's 2nd gold in women's 75kg boxing. She defeats China's Bao Ziyi in the gold medal bout by a unanimous decision. India started the day on a high after Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti secured gold in the women's recurve archery team event.