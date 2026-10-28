Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies in Delhi; Family Alleges Foul Play, Demands Probe

New Delhi: Para-athlete Neeraj Yadav, who ran a sports academy in Sonipat, Haryana, was found lying on a road near Maujpur Metro Station in northeast Delhi and was later declared dead at a hospital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. His uncle, Virendra Yadav, has rejected the possibility of suicide and demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Chief para-athletics coach S Satyanarayana confirmed the tragic news, noting that Yadav had recently missed the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, due to an ongoing doping suspension.

"Neeraj Yadav died by suicide. Unfortunately, an athlete took such a step. I am unaware of the exact reason, but he had missed out on the Asian Para Games 2026. Ups and downs are part of an athlete's life, but unfortunately, he took this extreme step," Satyanarayana told ANI.

According to Delhi Police, information about the incident was received at Jafrabad police station from GTB Hospital at around 12.08 am on October 28. The information stated that a person had been brought to the emergency department and declared brought dead by doctors. Police said Sub-Inspector Vishal Tyagi, along with other personnel, reached Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Delhi, where the emergency services of GTB Hospital are currently being operated. On arrival, the team learnt that the deceased's body had already been shifted to the GTB Hospital mortuary.

During the inquiry, a woman who had brought Yadav to the hospital told police that she had been friends with him since December 2025. According to her statement, she travelled to Sonipat on October 27 to meet Yadav and explain that she could no longer remain in contact with him. She said Yadav dropped her at Maujpur in Delhi in his Scorpio-N.

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The woman further stated that at around 9 pm, she became suspicious and returned to the area near Gate No. 1 of Maujpur Metro Station. There, she allegedly found Yadav lying on the road beside his vehicle. She then took him to the hospital for medical assistance, where doctors declared him dead.

Further inquiry revealed that Yadav was a para-athlete and operated a sports academy in Sonipat under the name Anshneer Sports Academy. He was married and is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Yadav's uncle, Virendra Yadav, has disputed the possibility that the para-athlete died by suicide and called for the circumstances surrounding his death to be investigated.

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Speaking in Delhi, Virendra Yadav said, “I received information around 2 o'clock that this had happened to my nephew. When I came here, I was told that he died by suicide. But my nephew can never commit suicide. He has struggled and fought his way to keep playing. I can strongly claim that he can never commit suicide...I don't know anything about the girl. Get her investigated...”

Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Neeraj Yadav overcame immense physical challenges to become one of India’s most decorated para-athletes. He initially competed in wheelchair tennis before transitioning to para-athletics (competing in the F55 seated category for javelin, discus, and shot put), where he established an extraordinary legacy on the international stage:

He was crowned champion in the men's F55 javelin throw with a record-breaking Asian throw of 29.84 metres at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games. In the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, he secured a historic double gold medal haul, dominating both the javelin and discus events.

Yadav missed out on the recently concluded 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where India finished fourth with a record 114 medals (30 gold), after a doping suspension. Outside of athletics, Yadav ran the Anshneer Sports Academy, an online sports coaching venture based in Sonipat, Haryana. He is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter.