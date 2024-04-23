Advertisement

Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale outgunned their rivals in their respective women and men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions events to take the qualification honours in Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for Rifle/Pistol here on Tuesday.

Ashi shot a world-class 590 in the women's 3P OST to leave behind world-record holder Sift Kaur Samra in second with 583.

Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil came third with 581 points while Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi was fourth with 575. Nishchal too matched Shriyanka's score but fell behind on inner 10s.

The men's 3P was tighter at the top with Swapnil edging out others with two superlative 199s in the first Kneeling and Prone positions, to end with 592.

Seasoned small bore specialist Chain Singh of Army came second with 591, while Akhil Sheoran, despite a perfect 200 in prone, finished third with 589.

Niraj Kumar and Aishwary Tomar finished at the rear of the field with scores of 579 and 576 respectively.

Trap shooters bow out in Doha

Meanwhile, India's trap shooters bowed out of the Olympic Qualifying Championship in Doha on Tuesday.

In men's trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman accumulated 119 points to finish 23rd, while Vivaan Kapoor wad 56th (116 points) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu was 82nd (114 points).

In women's trap competition, Manisha Keer was the best-placed Indian at 37th with 111 points, while Neeru was 55th (107 points) and Shreyasi Singh was 56th (106 points).