Avinash Sable Undergoes Surgery For ACL Injury, India Steeplechaser Ruled Out Of World Championships

India's Avinash Sable celebrates as he wins gold in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at the ongoing Asian Games, in Hangzhou | Image: ANI

Avinash Sable, a two-time Olympian and Asian Games gold medalist for India, has undergone knee surgery and is on the road to recovery through rehabilitation. The Indian steeplechaser suffered a gruesome fall during his appearance at the Diamond League in Monaco.

It was a tough outing for the Indian steeplechaser, as it was his first competitive outing since winning the Asian 3000m steeplechase title. With the World Championships approaching, Sable's setback is significant, as he may not be able to compete in the global athletic meet.

Avinash Sable Undergoes Knee Surgery In Mumbai, Issues Health Update

At the Monaco Diamond League, Avinash Sable encountered a setback after injuring his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus on his right knee at the athletics meet. He was already dealing with calf and hamstring issues.

The Indian steeplechaser injured himself after a competitor at the front lost his balance during the water jump, leading to Sable stumbling. The Indian athlete was in excruciating pain and required medical assistance.

Avinash Sable recently shared an update announcing that he has undergone ACL surgery on his right knee in Mumbai. The national record holder for steeplechase is keen to bounce back stronger. Sable also revealed that the surgery was done under the observation of renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"During the Monaco Diamond League, I suffered an ACL and meniscus injury to my right knee. It’s a tough setback, but I’m determined to do the hard work and come back stronger.

"I've completed my surgery under the expert care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team at Kokilaben Hospital, to whom I'm grateful beyond words," Avinash Sable wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

Avinash Sable's World Championship Aspirations Are Now Finished

An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury takes at least six months to heal. An athlete who suffers an issue with his ACL requires surgery, and it would keep him out of action for a prolonged period.

As a result, Sable's aspirations to participate in the World Athletics Championships in September 2025 have gone kaput.