Arshad Nadeem Accuses Pakistan Authorities Of 'Fake Plot' Promises After Paris Olympic Glory: Reports

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has accused authorities of not fulfilling all the promises made to him after his Paris Olympics glory last year. Nadeem claimed the gold medal, beating India's Neeraj Chopra with a record-breaking 92.97m throw at the Stade de France.

Arshad Nadeem Accused Pakistan Authorities Of Fake Promises

Nadeem revealed that he was promised a number of rewards following his Paris Olympics gold. But, except for the cash prizes, all the plot announcements were fake. In an interaction with Geo TV, he said, "Every plot announcement was false. I haven’t received a single one. Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced."

Nadeem's gold medal happens to be Pakistan's first in track and field and it opened new revenues in the country. Despite all the obstacles Arshad Nadeem insisted he has remained focused on his career. “My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt.”

Arshad Nadeem Underwent Successful Surgery In The UK

Nadeem underwent a successful muscle surgery in order to recover from a persistent calf injury. It forced him to miss a number of competitions, and as per A Sport, the surgery was done in the UK, and the javelin thrower will now undergo rehabilitation in a bid to recover.