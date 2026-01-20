Decorated Indian Pole Vaulters Forced To Deboard Train By TTE, Made To Pay Fine; Video Triggers Controversy

Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav, two of India's decorated pole vaulters, suffered a troublesome ordeal while travelling via train. A travel ticket examiner (TTE) had forced them to deboard from the train, and they were being harassed by Indian Railways officials for carrying their sports equipment.

National champions and international medallists Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav were travelling from Mangaluru and were en route to Bhopal. They were supposed to switch trains at Panvel station, but their transit became a harrowing ordeal for them.

In a video on social media, the Indian pole vaulters revealed that officials of the Indian Railways forced them to deboard as they objected to carrying their sporting equipment on the train. Their kit includes the pole, which is essential equipment for any pole vaulting athlete.

The railway officials also demanded a fine for the poles being oversized for the train. The officers allegedly said that they would be permitted to continue their journey only after the sum was paid.

The Indian pole vaulters called up their coach, and an INR 5000 sum was finally paid, allowing them to proceed.

Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav shared a video while being stranded at Panvel Station for almost five hours as they attempted to explain to the concerned authorities regarding their sporting gear.

The Indian pole vaulters also called out the official's treatment of athletes who participate in international events, and wondered what kind of troubles junior athletes could face.

The Indian athletes were left feeling helpless, and despite their international status, the railway authorities did not listen to their explanations.

Who Are Dev Meena And Kuldeep Yadav?

Dev Meena is a national-level pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh and is a national record holder. He had broken his own record with a brilliant 5.35m effort in the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in April 2025.

The 19-year-old pole vaulter from MP had improved his previous effort of 5.32 metres, which he made during the Uttarakhand National Games in February.

