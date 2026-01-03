AFI Shares Key Update On Neeraj Chopra, Reveals Indian Javelin Ace Still Recovering From 'Two Injuries'

Adille Sumariwalla, the selection committee chairman for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has shared a vital update on Neeraj Chopra. He revealed that the Indian javelin ace is currently on a break and is recovering from a couple of injuries.

Neeraj Chopra has been out of action for quite a while. The last time the Indian javelin ace was in action was at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Neeraj finished at a lowly eighth spot and was eliminated from the competition.

AFI Issues Huge Update On Neeraj Chopra's Comeback To Competitive Action

AFI's Adille Sumariwalla shared a key health update on Neeraj Chopra while making a key announcement on the athletes' selection for the upcoming Asian Games.

The chairman of AFI's selection committee revealed that Neeraj Chopra's entire calendar has been decided and given to Jan Zelezny. He added that the Indian javelin ace battled through two injuries while participating in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“Jan Zelezny has Neeraj’s complete calendar. He is just taking a break. He is also recovering from his injuries. He had two injuries. Hats off to him that he took part in the world championship.

"I have seen his injury and the swelling. He still took part. Never said a word to anybody that he couldn’t throw because of his injury. We told him not to participate, but he said he will try,” Adille Sumariwalla said, as per Sportstar.

Neeraj Chopra Is Currently Nursing Some Injuries

Following Neeraj Chopra's elimination from the men's Javelin final in the World Athletics Championships, the Indian athlete revealed that he had suffered a back injury in the lead-up to the global athletic competition.

Throughout the break, Neeraj Chopra focused on his recovery and also visited Switzerland. The Indian javelin ace was also conferred with the honorary rank of Lt Col. in the territorial army.

Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, also visited PM Narendra Modi at his residence. The Prime Minister of India also responded kindly by attending their wedding reception, which was hosted recently.