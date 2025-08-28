Diamond League Final 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra Event Live In India?

Reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League final to be held on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist will be eyeing his second Diamond League title but it won't be a walk in the park for the star Indian athlete.

Germany's Julian Weber will be one of the names to be reckoned with. Weber happens to be one of the consistent in the javelin circuit, and Neeraj won't take him for granted. Defending champions Anderson Peters will also be in the action, so it will be an intriguing affair as it stands.

Neeraj had already breached the 90m barrier during the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, and he would be happy to repeat his antics in Switzerland. A groin injury had halted the 27-year-old's progress, but he has regained his full fitness and will relish the challenge.

Neeraj finished as the runner-up behind Anderson Peters last year and will be gearing up to finish on the highest point on the podium.

Diamond League 2025 Final Live Streaming

When Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?

The 2025 Diamond League Final will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Neeraj Chopra's javelin event will start at 11:45 PM IST.

Where Will The 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich Take Place?

The 2025 Diamond League Final will be held at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

How To Watch The Live Telecast of the 2025 Diamond League Final In India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live streaming available for Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League final in India.

How To Watch the Live Streaming of the 2025 Diamond League Final In India?